Driver Of Derailed Spanish Train Reportedly Bragged About High Speeds On Facebook

The Spanish train crash on Wednesday night that killed 78 people just outside Santiago de Compostela may well have been caused by driver error, social media sleuthing suggests. And this morning, the authorities formally detained Francisco Jose Garzon, accusing him of “crimes related to the accident.” Garzon, an employee of rail operator Renfe for 30 years, had previously uploaded photos and comments to his Facebook page that seem to prove he had a penchant for high-speed travel.

Although Garzon’s own Facebook page was taken down on Thursday, a new one has been created with an image that the driver had posted previously. The image shows the needle of a train’s speedometer on the 200 kmh (125 mph) mark.





“Imagine what a rush it would be traveling alongside the Civil Guard, and passing them so that their speed traps go off,” he wrote, according to the New York Times. “Hehe, that would be quite a fine for Renfe, hehe.” The Guardian reports that one of the drivers made a phone call to Renfe warning of the derailment, just before the train collided with the concrete wall, as well as comments he made in the aftermath.

Garzon is currently in a hospital with a police guard. He is not thought to be seriously injured, but his current condition does not allow him to testify.

