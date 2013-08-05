Conference Calendar September 2013

September 8th-11th: iMedia Brand Summit Coronado, California Learn about crafting a brand’s story from the likes of PepsiCo, Google, and Vice Media.

September 9th-11th: AMA Annual Marketing Conference

New Orleans

The American Marketing Association’s annual conference features noted idea man Jonah Berger and recognizes “Four Under 40” emerging marketing leaders.

September 10th-11th: Content Marketing World

Cleveland

The world’s largest content marketing event brings in speakers from Coca-Cola and Intel for a weekend of presentations and networking.

September 12th-17th: IBC2013

Amsterdam

Thousands of attendees from all over the world meet at one of the world’s largest conferences on the business of broadcast media.

September 17th-18th: CED Tech Venture Conference

Raleigh, North Carolina

With venture capital investments at an all-time high, tech entrepreneurs and investors gather to connect

with potential partners and grow their businesses.

September 18th-21st: Highlights of Logic, Games and Automata Conference

Paris

A singular conference for three interconnected fields keeps it short and sweet to bring people together.

September 20th-22nd: International Food Bloggers Conference

Seattle

Sponsored by Chipotle and Urbanspoon, this conference offers a discounted rate for bloggers who are willing to write about their experience there.