The History of Edible Tableware

Drink your drink, then eat the cup: It comes in five flavors, including spicy pepper. It’s Loliware , the new work of New York design studio The Way We See the World . Join an edible-tableware tradition that dates to at least the plantain-leaf plates of 8000 BC. A brief, more modern history of edible tableware’s business value:

Goal : Impress a British Duke

Result : The Duke so admired the innovation that he gave the inventor–an Irish nobleman–money to open a bread-bowl shop in what’s now known as Dublin.

Goal : Make use of stale tortilla

Result : The modern bowl–a version of a Mesoamerican design–has since been modified in every way, down to mini Betty Crocker versions.

Goal : Market San Francisco’s clam chowder

Result : Though not a new idea, the Bay Area popularized it, and restaurants nationwide have used it as a way to charge more for soup.

Goal : Reduce disposable container use

Result : A year after its New York launch, demand was high enough for the company to take it national.

[Courtesy of The Way We See The World (cup)]