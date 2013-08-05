The History of Edible Tableware

Drink your drink, then eat the cup: It comes in five flavors, including spicy pepper. It’s Loliware, the new work of New York design studio The Way We See the World. Join an edible-tableware tradition that dates to at least the plantain-leaf plates of 8000 BC. A brief, more modern history of edible tableware’s business value:
Bread Bowl (1427)
Goal: Impress a British Duke
Result: The Duke so admired the innovation that he gave the inventor–an Irish nobleman–money to open a bread-bowl shop in what’s now known as Dublin.
Tostada Bowl (1930s)
Goal: Make use of stale tortilla
Result: The modern bowl–a version of a Mesoamerican design–has since been modified in every way, down to mini Betty Crocker versions.
Sourdough Boule Bowl (1980s)
Goal: Market San Francisco’s clam chowder
Result: Though not a new idea, the Bay Area popularized it, and restaurants nationwide have used it as a way to charge more for soup.
Loliware (2013)
Goal: Reduce disposable container use
Result: A year after its New York launch, demand was high enough for the company to take it national.
[Courtesy of The Way We See The World (cup)]