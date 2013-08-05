Four Entrepreneurs on Overcoming Fear

Entrepreneurs have their own ways of pushing forward, but a new study finds that a steely will changes over time–in ways that are different for men and women. Four founders at different stages of their careers tell us how they have tackled fear.
Fear of failure among people exploring entrepreneurship:
JUST STARTING OUT
Male: 37.3%
Female: 28.3%
“We eased into it by going to Meetups, meeting people who had done it before. Being able to relate to someone made it a lot easier for us.”
–Tanya Menendez, 25, Cofounder, Maker’s Row
TEN YEARS IN
Male: 41.5%
Female: 36.4%
“Life up until now has been very predictable. But a lack of control can become your norm. If you love your idea and you believe in it, it becomes the norm you thrive on.”
–Sarika Doshi, 34, Cofounder, Rank & Style
RESPONSIBLE ADULT
Male: 28.6%
Female: 38.7%
“My wife is eight months pregnant. I am in the middle of closing a second seed round. You must make daily progress, no matter how minor. At night, I recommend Xanax.”
–Jeff Koyen, 44, Founder, Assignmint
SEEN IT ALL
Male: 20.1%
Female: 28.2%
“Fear comes when you look at the past or launch yourself out into the future–dealing with your memories or your fantasies. I’d rather deal with the present.”
–John Daly, 57, Cofounder, Contract Room
[Illustration by Ward Sutton]