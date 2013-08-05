Spin Of The Month: PayPal

86% of Americans “wish they could leave [their wallets] at home.”*

A PayPal survey that asked, “Which of the following places, if any, do you wish you didn’t have to bring your wallet?” and then listed locations such as a beach, gym, concert, and bar.

“[We’re] talking about this in the context of what’s available to you through PayPal, in terms of ways that really enable you to leave your wallet at home.”

–Jeff Rutledge, PayPal spokesman

*source: A PayPal-financed survey published under the headline “PayPal Global Study Spells Doom For The Wallet”

[Photo by Luke Bott]