Are Specialized MBA Programs the Cure for Sickly Enrollment?

With business school enrollment on the decline nationwide, Indiana University welcomes a curious crop of grad students this semester: doctors studying the business of medicine.
We wonder: Are hyperspecific MBAs the solution to sagging enrollment?
Industries are looking for people with particular expertise. Business schools aren’t creating programs and looking for demand; demand is driving the programs.
–Robert Sullivan, chair of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business
[Luke Bott (diploma)]