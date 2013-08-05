advertisement
Are Specialized MBA Programs the Cure for Sickly Enrollment?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

With business school enrollment on the decline nationwide, Indiana University welcomes a curious crop of grad students this semester: doctors studying the business of medicine.

We wonder: Are hyperspecific MBAs the solution to sagging enrollment?

Industries are looking for people with particular expertise. Business schools aren’t creating programs and looking for demand; demand is driving the programs.
–Robert Sullivan, chair of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business

