London Bridge Is Getting a New Slogan

“What’s in a name?” wrote a guy who once lived in London. Today, he’d ask, What’s in a brand? The city is about to debut new branding as part of a tourism campaign for London Bridge. In advance of the unveiling, we turned their project into a lesson in sloganeering: First we asked readers to come up with taglines for the bridge*, and then three experts each picked a winner.
THE ACADEMIC
Mary Jo Hatch
Professor, Gothenburg University School of Business Economics and Law
Bridging the World
“It’s the only offering that connects the bridge to what lies beyond London. Place branding should always encourage making a personal connection.”
THE CREATIVE
Gregg Wasiak
Partner, The Concept Farm
Bridging History
“This is about building on assets–staying true to core values while adapting to a changing marketplace. ‘Bridging History’ neatly links the area’s rich local history to its dynamic global future.”
THE ADVERTISER
Priscilla Hagstrom
VP of communications, Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau
Standing Strong
“You want a brand to leverage what consumers know about a city or a product. This fits the song about London Bridge, and it sounds even better this way!”
*and here they are!
@FastCompany London Bridge: Connecting Legacies #londonbridge
— portablerica (@portablerica) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany #londonbridge is rising up!
— Tony Puccio (@adpuccio) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany London Bridge-Bridging the World or London Bridge – Is Standing Strong or London Bridge -Is Here to Stay! #LondonBridge
— KD Ismalasari (@KDIsmalasari) June 7, 2013
#LondonBridge – A story of crossings
— Bronwyn Durand (@BronwynDurand) June 7, 2013
https://twitter.com/hans_hickler/status/343019519620575232
@FastCompany Official Bridge of the Royal Family #LondonBridge
— Andrew Alexander (@TheOtherAA) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany London Bridge: Beyond the Crossing #londonbridge
— Pamela's Mommy (@pamelasmom) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany #LondonBridge – the only bridge that has a song.
— Heidi Snoe (@SnoeBallInc) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany Invest In British Culture – Buy #LondonBridge
— Thomas M. Schmitz (@TomSchmitz) June 7, 2013
#LondonBridge – New name – bridge of financing
— Eric Rauschenberg (@rauschenberg) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany "London Bridge – Mind the Gap!" (not sure what it would mean but…!) #londonbridge
— Niklas Vaittinen (@niklasvaittinen) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany London Bridge: actually not falling down? #londonbridge
— Maureen Farrell (@maureenmfarrell) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany #LondonBridge, standing strong.
— Manna Wescott (@mannawescott) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany #TheresOnlyOne #LondonBridge
— Social Office Suite (@sos) June 7, 2013
#londonbridge slogan UK the Queen's way
— Karel Sovak (@UMaryprof) June 7, 2013
@FastCompany #LondonBridge "History Supports the Future"
— David Allison (@IncDavidAllison) June 6, 2013
https://twitter.com/justinharenchar/status/342756217342545920
@FastCompany It's not falling down. #LondonBridge
— Arielle Jordan (@AdvertisingAJ) June 6, 2013
@FastCompany 'Mistaken for Tower Bridge since 1973' #LondonBridge
— Martin Homent (@RedFoxBandit) June 6, 2013
#londonbridge Where The Square Mile Meets The Shard
— Dan Stewart (@thatdanstewart) June 6, 2013
@FastCompany The Capital's Gateway #LondonBridge
— StartupGrads (@startupgradsuk) June 6, 2013
@FastCompany #LondonBridge is just fine.
— Gavin Thomas (@gavth) June 6, 2013
@FastCompany 'Made Famous by Fergie' #londonbridge
— Heather McIlrath (@HeatherMcFacts) June 6, 2013
Bridge the Gap MT@FastCompany: London Bridge needs a new brand! Send a slogan idea using #LondonBridge and see yours in FastCo's Sept issue
— Rana Walker – Wastyn (@Rana_isms) June 6, 2013
Ain't falling down here to stay #LondonBridge
— DR. BEEF (@WWWZACKCOM) June 6, 2013
Get over it #LondonBridge
— DR. BEEF (@WWWZACKCOM) June 6, 2013
#JAGUARS haha RT @fastcompany: London Bridge needs a new brand! Send us a slogan idea using #LondonBridge and see your idea in Sept issue!
— Stephanie (@JaxSteph) June 6, 2013
From Facebook
Scott Smith: “It’s not falling down”
Troy Tarpley: “Ocean Crossing Bridge”
James Braendel: “London Bridge: 200 years of not falling down or London Bridge: Cross with confidence or London Bridge: They got it wrong”
Charles Smith: “London Bridge, Bank On It or London Bridge: Thames Skipper or London Bridge, No Abutments About It or London Bridge, The Original Pier to Peer Network.”
Sarah O’Leary Pass: “It will not fold”
Angela Rimmer: “London Bridge: Old meets new or Connecting Monument and The Shard”
[Illustration by Jerod Gibson]