London Bridge Is Getting a New Slogan

“What’s in a name?” wrote a guy who once lived in London. Today, he’d ask, What’s in a brand? The city is about to debut new branding as part of a tourism campaign for London Bridge. In advance of the unveiling, we turned their project into a lesson in sloganeering: First we asked readers to come up with taglines for the bridge * , and then three experts each picked a winner.

THE ACADEMIC

Mary Jo Hatch

Professor, Gothenburg University School of Business Economics and Law

Bridging the World

“It’s the only offering that connects the bridge to what lies beyond London. Place branding should always encourage making a personal connection.”

THE CREATIVE

Gregg Wasiak

Partner, The Concept Farm

Bridging History

“This is about building on assets–staying true to core values while adapting to a changing marketplace. ‘Bridging History’ neatly links the area’s rich local history to its dynamic global future.”

THE ADVERTISER

Priscilla Hagstrom

VP of communications, Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau

Standing Strong

“You want a brand to leverage what consumers know about a city or a product. This fits the song about London Bridge, and it sounds even better this way!”