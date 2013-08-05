advertisement
Tune In, Turn On, Tweet: NBC’s Million Second Quiz Show And the Race to Capture Viewers’ Online Attention

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

NBC’s The Million Second Quiz will run one hour a day on TV and the other 23 hours online, for 12 days straight (i.e., 1 million seconds) starting September 9. It’s a bold experiment aimed at capturing part of the ever-growing second-screen viewing population, which can make or break a TV show.

WHAT DRIVES TWEETS

  • 2 to 10x = Putting a hashtag on-screen
  • 2 to 8x = Putting @handles on-screen
  • 3 to 10x = Having talent live-tweet shows

WHICH GENRES INSPIRE

    Average number of engagements on a second screen during a show.

  • 45,000 Dramas
  • 11,500 Reality
  • 11,000 Comedies

HOW TWITTER VOLUME MATTERS

  • 127% = Second-screen activity between 2012 and 2013
  • 8.5% = Tweet Volume
  • 1% = TV Rating

WHEN APPS STREAMS

    Change in ABC’s iOS app ranking, after it announced it would live-stream its shows.

  • Ranked 263rd to 33rd among all apps
  • Ranked 26th to 4th among entertainment apps

[Illustration by Mike Mcquade]

