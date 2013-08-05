Tune In, Turn On, Tweet: NBC’s Million Second Quiz Show And the Race to Capture Viewers’ Online Attention

NBC’s The Million Second Quiz will run one hour a day on TV and the other 23 hours online, for 12 days straight (i.e., 1 million seconds) starting September 9. It’s a bold experiment aimed at capturing part of the ever-growing second-screen viewing population, which can make or break a TV show.
WHAT DRIVES TWEETS
- 2 to 10x = Putting a hashtag on-screen
- 2 to 8x = Putting @handles on-screen
- 3 to 10x = Having talent live-tweet shows
WHICH GENRES INSPIRE
-
Average number of engagements on a second screen during a show.
- 45,000 Dramas
- 11,500 Reality
- 11,000 Comedies
HOW TWITTER VOLUME MATTERS
- 127% = Second-screen activity between 2012 and 2013
- 8.5% = Tweet Volume
- 1% = TV Rating
WHEN APPS STREAMS
-
Change in ABC’s iOS app ranking, after it announced it would live-stream its shows.
- Ranked 263rd to 33rd among all apps
- Ranked 26th to 4th among entertainment apps
[Illustration by Mike Mcquade]