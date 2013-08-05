Want To Design The Perfect Watch? Kickstarter Has The Answers

The watch industry may be troubled–sales have fallen every year since 2006–but on Kickstarter innovative watches rule , netting at least $15 million. (One called the CST-01 goes out this month; billed as the world’s thinnest personal timepiece, it raised $1 million.) Listen up, traditionalists: Crowdfunding winners have important secrets.





1. Rubber or silicone

Of the top 10 most-funded watches, 7 have rubber or silicone bands. Leather tends not even to be funded.

2. Big square face

Half of the best funded watches look suspiciously iPod Nano-like. One raised $942,578 for letting the Nano snap atop its watch face.

3. Quantified self capabilities

Four of the top 10 watches have some kind of workout-tracking feature, and two are built around more general activity monitoring.

4. Interactive display

“Our expectations have been primed by the smartphone,” says TrendWatching lead strategist David Mattin. Watches must follow.

5. Compact design

“The watch has to downplay gadgetry,” Mattin says. Now they’re about sleek functionality.

6. Water-resistance

It’s one way for a smartwatch to be more convenient than a smartphone.