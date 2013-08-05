Benjamin Hubert’s Container Lamp Is A Case Study In Minimalist Assembly

Stylists have long promoted minimal design; now manufacturers do too. “If you can produce from less, you allow the materials to communicate the sensibilities of the product,” says Benjamin Hubert, who created this ceramic Container Lamp for Ligne Roset. As two early prototypes show, the lamp is a case study in ease of assembly: It’s just a shade, a base, a socket, and a cord. ($700, ligne-roset-usa.com)