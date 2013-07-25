You Can Relax, Monopoly Is Keeping Its Jail After All

Earlier today, the Internet, Fast Company included , freaked out about Hasbro removing jail from its new version of the Monopoly board game. As it turns out, the media got it wrong.

“I just wanted to clarify that the Monopoly Empire game does have a jail space. It has not been removed from the game,” a Hasbro representative told Fast Company.





It’s kind of hard to tell from the low-resolution image above, but the jail is in the left corner. The source of this misinformation appears to stem back to a Wall Street Journal article about toy makers adapting to kids’ short attention spans, highlighting how Monopoly Empire, which debuts in August, has “even jettisoned the jail.”

Hasbro’s new Monopoly Empire ($19.99), in which players compete to amass the most big-name brands, such as Coca-Cola, Xbox, and McDonald’s, can be completed in as little as 30 minutes, compared with the hours that traditional Monopoly could take as players accumulated hotels, railroads and utilities while trying to bankrupt opponents. Also quickening the pace of play: There is no longer a ‘jail’ for players to languish in while waiting for a lucky roll, says Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy.

Though the jail remains, Monopoly Empire has a number of differences from the classic game, replacing traditional properties with major brands. In addition to a darker color scheme, there are new game pieces, including an Xbox controller, an order of McDonald’s fries, and a Coca-Cola bottle–all in gold, of course.

[Image: Flickr user HarshLight, Hasbro]