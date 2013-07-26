3 Big Rules Of Innovation From The Google Guy Behind Android And Chrome

There’s a tiny company called Google that’s made a few important products, two of which are Chrome and Android. Those were animated by SVP of products Jonathan Rosenberg, whose Meaning of Open blog post acted as a manifesto, distilling the search giant’s philosophy on openness into actionable insights.

Talking to his alma mater at Claremont McKenna College, Rosenberg gave us more of them, particularly regarding how to manage innovation. Let’s get into them.

Creativity is an emergent process. Instead of being commanded (or shamed) into existence, it needs to be courted, like its sibling, serendipity.

“Creativity can be allocated, it can be budgeted, it can be measured, it can be tracked and encouraged,” Rosenberg says, “but it can’t be dictated.”

It’s tempting to kill off ideas–might be an outgrowth of our distrust of self-proclaimed visionaries. But rather than tamping down what you take to be the wrong answers, Rosenberg emphasizes that if given enough openness, the best ideas will win out.

He explains:

“In a Darwinian process for weeding out the bad ideas, you will do best by encouraging all of them. The best will win and the others will fail. Thomas Edison said, ‘To have a great idea, have a lot of them.’”

We’ve realized similar things about dealing well with criticism: The point is to expand, diversify, and ground the ideas themselves, not the egos that they spring from.