How Sugarland’s Kristian Bush And Online Game “My Singing Monsters” Came To Make Music Together

My Singing Monsters has lured millions of users with its entrancingly catchy melodies, adorable creatures, and, most importantly, addictive world-building. (Must…hatch…singing wowng. Must…buy…rhythmic rock. Must…upgrade…castle. Wait, how has an hour gone by?) But after a year of mesmerizing kids–and more than a few adults who thought they had better things to do–on charm alone, the online game’s islands full of doo-wopping, drumming, and la-la-la-ing monsters will get their first celebrity guest: Kristian Bush , the male half of country-music stars Sugarland. Look for Bush’s monster in the game starting July 29.

This particular collaboration demonstrates the power of social media to make unexpected, fun, and professionally fruitful connections happen quickly. On Father’s Day, Bush was spending time with his two children and found himself humming along to the game his 11-year-old, Tucker, was glued to on his iPad. Finally, he looked over Tucker’s shoulder to see his son building the song by adding crazy-cute little monsters to the chorus coming from a virtual tropical island. A white, fuzzy behemoth named Hank sings bass; a jellyfish named Tahoe harmonizes; a pink blob that’s all mouth and tongue hits the high notes.

“I just liked the song,” Bush says. “You know how there was a point in Donkey Kong where the song didn’t quite annoy you yet? I was attracted to that, and to the funny, silly monsters that hit me in my Muppet sweet spot.”

Soon he was as hooked as his kid, and took the natural next step: He tweeted about it.

Dear the Internet, this is now my favorite game. These monsters sing to me!!! How I love them. I am totally gonna wr… http://t.co/VIjAXQ6oY4 — Kristian Bush (@kristianbush) June 15, 2013

Eventually the game’s creator at Canada-based Big Blue Bubble, Dave Kerr, responded and invited Bush to become a monster himself. Within a week, Kerr was emailing Bush mock-ups of himself as a green, fedora-wearing monster playing the mandolin.

Kristian Bush

Bush, who plays several instruments (including mandolin), writes songs, and sings, could act relatively fast on the invitation. He and Sugarland partner Jennifer Nettles are on a break from their multi-million-album-selling career for Nettles’ maternity leave. Though Bush has been recording solo work, playing some solo shows, and writing for other artists, he had a hole in his schedule that allowed him to get into his home studio to record his part, about 16 bars of mandolin and vocal music to fit in with the monsters already occupying the island chorus. (For experienced My Singing Monsters players: He’ll be on the first island.)