The Royal Baby Meets His Royal Cybersquatters

Prince George Alexander Louis, whose name was announced to the world yesterday , is just a few days old, but that didn’t stop enterprising squatters from registering a slew of domain names related to the young prince.

Wired‘s David Kravets reports that GeorgeAlexanderLouis.com is taken, and a quick search indicates GeorgeAlexanderLouis.org is taken as well. The .com site is registered with a Portuguese broker, Key Domains, which is selling nearly 3,000 other domain names. Let’s hope George’s parents secure his Facebook name soon.

[Image: Google Plus user Clarence House]