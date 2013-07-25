What’s The Point Of A Tech Company?

Why do we have companies? I get why you have a business, and I get that having a business is about making money. I drive a Tesla, I get it! I’m not trying to live an ascetic lifestyle, but I think the fundamental thing that has been lost on this journey of capitalism that we’ve been on for quite some time, is…humanity, and what it means to be a person. And what it means to be a successful person.

I believe a company is a vehicle that’s like a social contract, it’s something we all agree to do, play this game called “come to the company.” The whole point of this thing is to make our lives better. We don’t serve the company. The company serves us. Right? Yes, I’m the owner of the company, I make money from it. But fundamentally, the reason why people stay here, one of the reasons why, is because the company is serving them. This idea is deeply foundational to the way this company is structured.

For example, I don’t set a title and look for a person. I think that’s completely stupid. I think that’s completely the wrong way of looking at it. I look for people, and craft titles around the people. To be certain, there are times where there’s very specific needs to be filled. But often, good people walk in the door, and I want to find a way to keep them, I want them to stay on the team. If you try to fit a round peg on a square hole, and that hole is Director of something something, and that person doesn’t really want to do that ultimately? They’re gone. Either they’re checked out mentally, emotionally, whatever, or otherwise phoning it in, or literally they’re out the door.

Instead, I want to know, what do you want to do with your life? What drives you? What are you passionate about? That could be anything!

I read a really interesting thing about a hotel, that when they look for maids, they are dead focused on finding people who are crazy about cleaning. Love it. It feeds them. You know that kind of person, right? Me? I would be miserable, I would slit my wrists doing that kind of thing. That person, on the other hand, is in nirvana, because they get to do what they’re passionate about every day. That’s what I’m trying do here: My new Design Director, for example, is a rare, rare find that took years to locate.

We didn’t even have an Information Architecture department until Andrea came along. She initially started with Project Management. We talked about what she wanted, and it became clear Information Architecture moved her. So we created that role, and now have a whole division for that. It’s proved tremendously beneficial to us as a company as well.

Kayla, who’s our Office Coordinator…you could be a jerkoff capitalist dick and see someone like her as a low-level player. But to us, she’s super important to the team, she helps everything run at optimum here. She’s smart and capable, and I know that she’s going to move on if I don’t find a way to keep her engaged. I want the company to be helping her, which is not a usual way to think as a businessman. By putting people first, ahead of everything else, I feel like we have a really special environment.