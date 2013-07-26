Shelter From The Storm: Why Brainswarming Is The Future Of Collaboration

Creative thinkers don’t like the word “ brainstorming ” anymore. It relies on a thunderstorm metaphor–a sudden swirl of energy that gets everybody’s attention for a moment, then passes by, dissipates, and leaves nothing behind.

And that describes a good brainstorming session.

“I think in most brainstorms, there’s actually very little brain and hardly any storm,” says Keith Yamashita, principle at SY Partners, a transformation consulting firm. “Brainstorming is really the art of thinking–collaboratively. And thinking takes work. It takes preparation. And it takes a different view.”

Creative thinkers see a better way to idea-jam–and a better metaphor. Individuals need to come together to swarm over a problem, but then the swarm doesn’t break up and disappear–it shifts, changes, keeps moving and re-forms, building on what it’s done until it solves one problem and then carries what it knows to the next one.

A better word might be: brainswarming. Here’s how it works:

A study of the teams that produced Broadway musicals from 1945 to 1989 yielded an interesting insight: If the bulk of the team had connections and a fluency with each other, the show’s probability of success shot up. It turns out that when people know each other, they interact efficiently and feel safe enough to let ideas fly.

But the best mix turned out to be a familiar team spiced up with newcomers. They had to be connected, but not too deeply connected. Michal Pasternak sees this at creative agency Huge. She has a solution: “We inject new team members to get the naiveté back up again.”