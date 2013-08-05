PanelCon 2014 Is Almost Sold Out!

Another crowded conference season targeting digital technology “leaders,” business “innovators,” political “change-makers,” and marketing “people” is upon us. The common denominator at the heart of the conference experience, for presenters and attendees alike, is the piece most in need of innovation: the panel .

Tired of showing up to a conference only to find that the most interesting content is delivered by some random, half-inebriated person you met in the bathroom line? Do you struggle with assembling the ideal number and mix of speakers for your session? Are you frustrated by conference programs assigned to rooms that have far too many or too few ocean cross-breezes?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, you need to register for the only conference dedicated to the science and art of the conference panel: PanelCon 2014. This one-of-a-kind event is essential for anyone who will ever attend a conference. The following programming sample is sure to have you all racing to panelcon14.com to register for one of the 104 tickets available.

Just Add Vaynerchuk: Don’t want to spend much time finding new voices and want to guarantee entertainment, attendance, several F-bombs, and references to New York sports teams? This session will explore how to find the link to the contact page at Vaynermedia.com to book the wine salesman turned video blogger turned social media guru.

Where Have All the White Men Gone?: Ever since Barack Obama became President, life for the white male panelist has become exponentially more fraught. Are your panels “too brown” or “too womanly”? Lean In to this session!

OMG Lady Panelists!: Have you ever found yourself at a session in which all the panel ­members were women, but they were not discussing work-life balance, fashion, or sexual harassment? Join this session to learn coping mechanisms when faced with a group of women not talking about being women.

Q versus A: If you’ve planned your panel correctly, there should be no need to wade into the mass of flesh known as the audience for their inevitably asinine opinions. Discover tricks to feign concern for the thoughts of the unlit and unamplified while maximizing the social media lift they can provide to your greatness.