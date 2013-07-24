LegalForce Revs Up $10M Fund to Help Startups Build Patent Portfolios

Back in February, when LegalForce ‘s combination brick-and-mortar bookstore and legal advice center BookFlip opened its doors on Palo Alto’s University Avenue, there were concerns about how to make this business work. Foot traffic was–and remains today–slow, while monthly operational costs for this coveted 8,000-square-foot, three-story retail space exceeded $50,000 a month.

But the idea was fresh, if perhaps a bit convoluted. Parent company Trademarkia, which built its success registering trademarks for more than 24,000 clients, wanted to make law accessible to everyday people–no appointment necessary. In CEO Raj Abhyanker‘s mind, that meant a business with a design aesthetic of the Apple Store across the street: bright, airy, welcoming. Yet how this space–part law firm, part bookstore–would operate perplexed lawyers. Almost half a year after opening, LegalForce is embarking on the next segment of this business: a $10 million venture fund to help early-stage startups establish themselves and develop patent portfolios based on their innovations.





With its bright orange palette and open floor plan, LegalForce looks nothing like a traditional law firm. It also doesn’t maintain typical law firm hours, staying open on weekends and in the evenings, when passersby are most likely to drop in. A 15-minute consultation begins at $45, while more complicated issues can run $120 to $600 hourly.

“It’s the only place in the Bay Area at 7 at night where you can walk in to see a patent attorney,” Abhyanker told Fast Company. “Our main mission is make it less stressful and reduce time in seeing a lawyer.”

Though LegalForce specializes in intellectual property, it offers a wide range of legal services and handles about six to 10 consultations each day. “We’re not experts in everything,” Abhyanker remarked. “We don’t profess to be. Most people’s questions aren’t that difficult.” With more complicated matters, a LegalForce lawyer will follow up after doing more research or by referring clients to a specialist.

John Steele, a sole practitioner whose Palo Alto office is three miles from LegalForce, noticed the “friendly and cozy” storefront one weekend while walking down University Avenue with his wife.

“I applaud anything that promotes accessibility to quality legal services,” said Steele, an expert on legal ethics. “The knock on the legal profession is that we handle the high end very well, and we represent organizational clients very well and expensively … making it inaccessible to Joe and Jane consumers.”