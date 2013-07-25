Flipboard CEO Mike McCue: What If We Remade The Internet?

Flipboard turns three years old this week. Fast Company was fortunate enough to meet with Mike McCue, the social content service’s CEO and Netscape vet, earlier this year. Over breakfast he recounted the origin story of the now 75-million-user app. Find an edited transcript below. It begins with a thought experiment.

Mike McCue

What if you had to build the Internet a second time around from scratch knowing everything we know today? Knowing that social is really core to what we’re doing, knowing that everything is moving to mobile, knowing all of the ups and downs we had about the web and how the web has been monetizing and how journalism has happened on the web. What would you do differently to redo a better version of the web?

We spent a lot of time just looking at how the presentation of the web was and in many ways.

One observation we had was that it was stuck heading into mid-’90s in terms of the templates: the way the web works with those columns of text, a toolbar, a navigation thing at the top and a sidebar, skyscraper ads, and related links and comments. All the content that’s squished down into this relatively small area of the screen. That was a major observation that got us thinking more about prints. We see beautiful articles in Fast Company and then you go and you look at it on the web, it’s nowhere near as beautiful. On print you have a full page for content and then you have a full page for advertising. That was one major observation.

That’s one of the things that got us starting to think about print.

I had been reading magazines a lot and I love magazines, and so I was always asking myself why is it that these gorgeous articles just don’t translate well to the web? Presentation was one aspect of it. The other major observation was that the web as we know it now is far more intricate and complex than the web back in the ’90s when the web browser was originally created. The web has now evolved. Instead of just a document pointing to a document–a very simplistic structure–now you have basically people pointing to documents or people pointing to components or elements within those documents.

You don’t feel like you have to interact with a whole bunch of people when you get on Flipboard. It’s not a source of social anxiety.

Then people pointing to other people. Then, as a result, you look at the web that way, the web can take on a perspective for you that is very different than what somebody else might see as the web. Then the amount of information that we have available on the web has dramatically increased and yet we’re still using this web browser that was basically designed in the mid ’90s to browse that web. It’s just nowhere near as efficient.

Then of course we’re moving to mobile, and so not only do you have this social web phenomenon, but mobile is now increasingly how people are accessing the web.