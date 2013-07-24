Today’s Most Innovative Company: Beats By Dre Takes a Page From Apple On Redesign

If there’s any company you can single-handedly pinpoint as responsible for the immense saturation of headphone brands, it’s Beats by Dre.

Debuting in 2008, the Beats brand (back then partnering with Monster Cable) ushered in a new era of high-end cans, which pushed it into a $1 billion market–53% of which was captured by Dre in 2011.

Today, the company showed off a redesign of its studio headphones. Unlike some of Beats’ newer products, the emphasis is on refinement. Following an almost Apple model of reiteration (a la the iPod), Beats is focusing on improving its simple aesthetic and sound quality.

“It’s a sign that not all products require whiz-bang innovations; sometimes, incremental change is just what the Doctor ordered,” Fast Company’s Austin Carr wrote.

Will we see Beats by Dre on next year’s list of Most Innovative Companies?

[Image: Beats]