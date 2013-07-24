Today’s Most Creative Person: White House Photographer Pete Souza Heads To Instagram





It was taken in the White House Situation Room during the raid on Osama bin Laden, and the White House photographer who snapped it, Pete Souza, has been documenting the Obama administration since 2009. Now he’s doing it on Instagram, where he says he’ll only post photos that are taken with smartphones. So far Souza has more than 6,000 followers, and has posted six photos, including a shot from Obama’s trip to Knox College and one of him chatting with Sen. Claire McCaskill on Air Force One.

While President Obama already has an Instagram account, it’s been quiet for months. The White House also has an account, but with Souza’s move, perhaps behind-the-scenes photos of the happenings at the White House have a better chance of reaching Instagram’s young and very large audience.

[Image: Flickr user The White House]