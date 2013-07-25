Lawyer, Mother, Novelist: The Productivity Secret Of A Master Multitasker

Each of these jobs provide more than enough work for one person, but Koethi Zan decided to try all three. At once.

While enjoying a successful career as an entertainment lawyer, and having two daughters at home, Zan decided to pursue a lifelong dream: writing her own novel. Just a short time later and her debut novel, The Never List, was finished. It hit the stands early this month.

So how did Zan do the impossible? An intrepid display of time management, and adhering to strict deadlines.

The wife of Slate‘s Stephen Metcalf, Zan recently appeared on his weekly podcast, Cultural Gabfest, to shed some light on her creative process.

“I’d always been a big fan of crime fiction, and had the idea in the back of my mind that one day I would write a crime novel,” she said. “If I was going to do it, I just needed to stop talking about it as something to happen in the future and just do it.”

“So I set aside an hour an hour every day from 5 to 6 in the morning before the kids got up, and I set up my word limit. I had to write 500 words a day. I just sort of forced myself to do it.”