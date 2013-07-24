Three Reasons Samsung’s Developer Conference Is A Good Idea, One It’s Not

From October 27th to 29th this year in the halls and corridors of the Westin St. Francis Hotel the air will have a decidedly Samsungy feel, as the company’s first Developer Conference unfurls across the Galaxy. Or at least San Francisco. It’s a great idea. Ish.

Google, of course, has a developers conference of its own–Google I/O. Apple, famously, has its own developers conference, WWDC, that is one of the few marquee events that Apple engages in…having pulled out of many other industry affairs. Given that the company makes so much cash from farming smartphones and tablets, which basically feed on apps, this is a great idea. It also explains why Apple often uses the event to launch devices, and we can imagine that Samsung will pull off the same sort of stunt (with a smartwatch, perhaps).

But will the Samsung event achieve the same sort of value among its developers as Google’s and Apple’s does? Let’s use Samsung’s own promotional text to illustrate the “yes” and “no” of this question:

One of the great things about getting a huge group of developers together with the executives and experts who put together the devices they program is that a lot of information sharing happens. When you add in discussions with developers who’ve made a success of developing for Samsung devices, the mix gets even better.

What’s on the cards at the Samsung event is a lot of Samsung technical folk revealing best practice for writing apps for their devices, and great examples from developers who’ve squeezed great performance from the devices and perhaps successfully monetized them. Considering this is Samsung we’re talking about here, a firm that makes everything from washing machines to smart TVs, the conference may also be an opportunity for Samsung’s “industry leaders” to get developers enthused about writing code for devices other than phones and tablets.

Equally important is that the same “industry leaders” will get perhaps their first exposure to Samsung’s developer community en masse. Pet peeves will probably be aired, important questions asked and praise given. The hope is that information going this way will lead to better Samsung devices in the future.

This definitely works for Apple, and indeed much of the more interesting news that comes out of WWDC isn’t from its splashy headline-grabbing keynote speeches (where industry figures definitely inspire the crowd) but out of the developer sessions and meetings through the week.