Would You Wear Google Glass If It Looked Like This?

Whether or not you’re sold on the technology behind Google Glass , it’s hard to argue the headset is anywhere close to fashionable. Even Google’s own developers won’t be seen wearing Glass.

So a few designers at the software development startup Sourcebits reimagined Google Glass as a device mainstream consumers might actually want to wear.

These sleek glasses aren’t associated with Google in any way, but they are reminiscent of the specs sold by hipster eyewear purveyor Warby Parker, which was reported to be in talks with Google in February to design a more stylish version of the headset.

Google Glass won’t go on sale to the public until at least the end of this year, but some have already questioned whether or not it has a branding problem, driven in part by an aesthetic that has “all the sex appeal of orthodontic headgear.”

Would you wear a version of Google Glass that looked like this? Tell us in the comments.

[Images: Sourcebits]