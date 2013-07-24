Google Unveils New Nexus 7 Tablet

The tablet, manufactured by Asus, is narrower and lighter than its predecessor. It also has higher resolution, more memory, better speakers, and about an extra hour of power. It will be the first tablet to ship with Android 4.3, the newest version of Google’s operating system Jellybean, which has an option to create different profiles for different users and supports better graphic rendering.

While 16GB and 32GB wi-fi versions will be available in the U.S. on July 30. A 32GB LTE version, which will work with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon “in the coming weeks.” Prices start at $229.00.

Google also announced a dedicated gaming app for Android called Google Play Games, which lists friends and games on a single screen, and a new textbook category for its app store. Starting in early August, students will be able to either buy books from Google Play or rent them at about 80% of the cost of buying.