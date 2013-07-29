Silence Is Golden: When Not Talking Says Plenty

I enjoy listening to Oldies music. It’s relaxing but, surprisingly, can also send my mind off in different directions. So when I heard the 1960s song “Turn, Turn, Turn” by the Byrds it made me think, of all things, about leadership.

The song’s lyrics are based on Ecclesiastes 3 and in its verses are a portion which states there is “a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.”

In today’s world, when we’re all working so hard to be heard publicly, or at work or on social media, there is a lot of wisdom in those 10 words. It made me reflect on my own career and how, as a younger manager, I used to measure myself by how much I spoke out. It was only when I was older that I tried (not always successfully) to measure myself more by how often I stayed silent.

I found not only that this often made sense in general but that there were specific instances in which staying silent was even more powerful. Here’s a few of them.

Delegating Tasks

Since we’re familiar with tasks within our area it’s easy as a manager to not only hand off an assignment to a subordinate but also explain in detail how you’d like it done. Obviously, this approach limits your team member’s sense of ownership, their freedom to try new approaches, or their ability to learn on the job. It may prove far better to outline what you need to accomplish, what the metrics of success are, and then ask if they have any questions. Then be quiet for a few minutes…it may take them a while to think.

If there are questions, you may want to respond with your own question and then build on their answer. For example, if they wonder aloud, “Who do I need to link up with to accomplish this?” you can turn it around by asking them, “Who do you think it would be important to get information or buy-in from to make this happen?” Let them ponder for a bit and, if they still miss a few you can ask, “Anyone else?” or “What about Joe?” Help them think through the problem themselves.

In Meetings

It’s very easy (or at least it was for me) to spend a lot of time in a meeting trying to communicate your point or convince others of the wisdom of your position. Sometimes that is necessary. However, every once in a while you may want to try sitting back, following the conversation, and seeing where it goes. Perhaps the group will end up where you want them to go without your help. Or perhaps you can ask questions that may lead them to consider the same issues you’ve considered to guide the conversation. This is especially important if you are the most senior person in the room. Subordinates will be looking to see what you are thinking and by tipping your hand early you may preclude other good ideas from being considered. And of course, if you don’t say a lot early on then eventually you will be asked for your viewpoint. At that point it may carry more weight than had you spend most of the meeting talking.