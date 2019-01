A month after arriving at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport , Edward Snowden can finally leave. Russia’s Federal Migration Service has issued the requisite documents needed for the NSA whistleblower to exit the buildings, says the BBC.

Snowden applied for his papers almost two weeks ago. It is unclear where he will go next, although just three countries–Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Venezuela–are said to have offered the 30-year-old asylum.

[Image: Flickr user nicolasnova]