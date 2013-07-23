advertisement
Record-Setting iPhone Sales, But Declining iPad Numbers Reported In Apple’s Third-Quarter Earnings

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

In Apple‘s just-released third-quarter earnings announcement, the company reported profits of $6.9 billion on revenues of $35.3 billion.

The Cupertino-based tech giant sold 31.2 million iPhones, a third-quarter record, though that number was a drop off from the first quarter’s 47.8 million and second quarter’s 37 million iPhones sold, respectively. However, iPad sales were down from 17 million last year to 14.6 million this quarter. The average selling price per iPad is also down to $436, a result of the option of lower-priced iPad minis. The iPad’s average selling price is in its eight straight quarter of decline from $654 in the third quarter of 2011.

