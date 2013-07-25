9 Easy-To-Steal Habits Of The Super Successful

Wouldn’t it be great if success was simple?

But it isn’t. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer for success in work and life, but we will do our best to steer you in the right direction. Here’s a list of helpful habits of some highly successful–and wildly productive–people to get your started. On your mark, get set, and… Get up insanely early It sounds scary, we know, but consider what would happen if instead of watching reruns of bad movies at night, you went to bed at a reasonable hour, thus allowing yourself to wake up early and be SUPER productive? Waking up before anybody else allows you to work out the logistics of the day to come, track your time, and (most importantly) unplug for a few hours. Take Paul Dejoe, who gets up at 4 a.m. (you heard that right) for maximum productivity:

To raise new questions, new possibilities, to regard old problems from a new angle, requires creative imagination and marks real advance in science. Every company needs to pause occasionally for self-reflection. What is your purpose on this earth? What should you stop doing? What is your petri dish? You’ve got all the answers, right? Be honest–with yourself and others Remember what we said about asking questions? Here’s a hard one:

Are you passionate, or delusional? Delusion is a double-edged sword. When it comes to productivity, tricking yourself can be your best move, but if your career is hurting other (more important) aspects of your life it might be time to re-evaluate your priorities. Truth be told, I think the difference between passion and delusion isn’t even very distinguishable. I suspect many an entrepreneur has fallen too far down the rabbit hole without even realizing it. It happened to me. Maxed-out credit cards, empty cupboards, and a frustrated spouse helped me wake up to the delusion I created in myself. I was laser-focused on the belief I had to succeed no matter what, which led me to lose sight of reality. My story fortunately has a happy ending. But if I hadn’t faced that reality head-on (and it did indeed feel like a crash), I wouldn’t have been able to honestly evaluate my business and redirect toward a healthier course. Take breaks Here at Fast Company, we devoted an entire month to Unplugging, or taking a breather from the endless hum of the digital world. You don’t have to completely unplug, but the effects of removing yourself for a few days, hours, or even weeks, can do wonders for your sanity and enable you to refocus your aspirations. A perfect example: Stuck on an idea? Take a walk. Take notes and stay organized If you’re trying to delve deeper than surface level engagement, try taking notes.

It might sound silly, but put some genuine effort into it–note-taking is an important key to keeping your mind organized, and understanding better what it is you’re after. And with that, we bid adieu. If you have any habits that we’ve missed or should know about (like everyone else, we want to be more productive!), please share them with us in the comments. Meantime, check in here, for the latest tips and tricks for success. [Image: Flickr user Jean]