The Very Rich Are Different From You And Me? Yep, They Don’t Need Email

While we set our productivity aspirations upon the ever-elusive inbox zero–and suffocate ourselves in the process–a handful of mind-bendingly powerful executives eschew the inbox altogether, instead making time to dive into piles of money, or take a helicopter to the Hamptons , or whatever the uber-rich love to do (because it isn’t email).





Writing for Businessweek, Keenan Mayo compiles a list of curmudgeons, Luddites, and recluses who are too good to communicate like plebeian knowledge workers. We’ll add some populist zest.

MLB Sith Lord Bud Selig roundly declares that he doesn’t use email and he “never will.”

Secretary of the department of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano never uses email. And her argument for why is something we can relate to:

“I think e-mail just sucks up time,” she told reporters at an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. “I stopped using e-mail when I was attorney general of Arizona. I was like, ‘Why am I spending my time scrolling through this?’”

If we didn’t have enough reason to envy the powerful, Napolitano’s cutting away of the inbox gives us another arrow in our green-colored quiver: We all spend an insane amount of time on email, and being able to delegate that to somebody else would be nice. In theory.

As the 19th-richest person in the world, Sheldon Anderson would be a disappointment if he didn’t have the relationship with technology (and humans) the way you might imagine an early Batman villain to have. Again, this is too good to paraphrase, so here’s the quote: