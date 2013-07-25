The 4 Questions That Help You See–And Dominate–A Market Opportunity

It’s a generic narrative with a thousand faces, a sort of entrepreneurial “hero’s journey.” A woman stops working to take care of her children and is exposed to a whole new set of consumer needs that only new parents are privy to. Her entrepreneurial drive to get back to work fights against motherly instincts and–she just can’t help it–she comes up with something that all mothers in the world would want to have and no one is providing! So she launches a funky, new company/brand that sells organic baby food or hypoallergenic baby socks. It’s just a hobby, something to give her some grown-up interaction, but the world’s moms demand more and more, so the hobby becomes a fully operational business.

Well, Julie Pickens’ story may sound the same, but it is beautifully different in at least four ways.

Like the “Hero Mom Entrepreneur,” Julie, founder and CEO of Boogie Wipes, was fully engaged in a successful career, helping her father run his sales and distribution company. When her family sold its business, she got involved in several franchises, including Cold Stone Creamery. After her three girls were born, she decided to “do the mom thing” for a while and take her foot off the gas.

Her “aha” moment hit when she decided she wanted a natural alternative to the usual perfumed antiseptic baby wipes. She searched for wipes treated with saline and when she couldn’t find any, Julie decided to explore creating it herself.

This is where her story veers. Instead of making some in her basement for home use and sharing them with her friends as the “Hero Mom Entrepreneur” is supposed to do, Julie made four uncommon choices to outthink even the largest, most well-funded baby consumer products companies. As a result of these four choices, Julie’s company now owns its category niche, holds a position too expensive for competitors to copy, and has inked a collaboration partnership with Proctor & Gamble to bring her creativity and innovation into yet a larger opportunity.

Outthinking your competition begins with looking past the obvious choices, beyond the logical, reasonable ones your competition and industry experts have settled on, and choosing something different. Here are four strategic patterns that Julie put in place to set her on her path to success: