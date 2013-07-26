CMOs Are From Mars, CEOs Are From Venus. What Planet Are You From?

What is your current relationship with your CEO? Do you feel like a fish out of water, or are you swimming in the same direction?

If you responded “fish,” you are not alone. When it comes to conversations with the CEO, marketing leaders often speak Greek.

Persuasion and effective communication are skills that CEOs can often take for granted when they hire a marketing leader. In the past, I was guilty of making the same assumption. Aren’t CMOs natural-born champions of language, and experts of enticement? Not necessarily.

When we ignore the core elements that refine our persuasion abilities, we miss out on the opportunity to evolve into the Super CMO role. Based on my ongoing discussions with marketing leaders in my peer groups, I have discovered three qualities that define Super CMOs. They include:





1. Customer Focus–this reflects a solid understanding of buyer behavior, positioning, marketing automation, CRM, and analytics to align campaigns with buyer behaviors.

2. Persuasion–the ability to communicate effectively with customers, Board, and teams using appropriate analytical and reporting tools to help you get what you want and appease their self-interest.

3. Agility–the ability to adapt to new competitors, changes in customer behaviors and priorities, nascent technology trends, shifts in strategy, employee attrition, and personal setbacks.

Absence of mastery in any of these areas leads to irrelevance (1), ineffectiveness (2), or inflexibility (3).

I have been searching for the causes of these dysfunctional trends. That’s why I recently met with Joe Payne, former CEO of Eloqua (now owned by Oracle). After years with Verisign, MicroStrategy, and Coca-Cola, Joe became the CEO of Eloqua in 2007. Eloqua became a rising star in automating demand generation. Eloqua went public in August 2012. Six months later, Oracle acquired Eloqua.