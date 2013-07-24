3 Reasons Why We’re All Loafing At Work–And What To Do About It

To hear Wharton organizational psychologist Adam Grant tell it, at-work freeloading is a heady cocktail: a mixture of intrinsic and extrinsic rewards, of internal motivation and social obligation–or a lack thereof.

The best ways to cure loafing, then, active those languid, latent energies.

But we must make one caveat: that loafing or slacking can be easily conflated with what we’ve taken to calling negative space, that is, the not-doing that is crucial to doing your best work. How so?

Einstein would take the time to think over questions before he started venturing to answers–so having some “slack” in your day is a way to allow for innovation to emerge.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner makes sure to make pockets of time throughout his day to actually think and strategize–a best practice for leaders.

Busy is the new lazy –overscheduling can numb us to the fact that we aren’t connecting our daily grind to our life goals–which might be thrilling for a day or a year, but isn’t the way we want to spend our lives.

That said, there is such a thing as truly nonproductive slacking–it’s the reason Jonah Peretti built BuzzFeed as your bored-at-work pleasure fix. It’s the reason we love the epically obese Homer.





Grant’s tips, then, help us to move in the opposite direction: motivate the unmotivated, galvanize the GIF-bound, and otherwise make sure everyone’s carrying their weight.

Folks slack off when they don’t think their work matters–a lack of intrinsic motivation that is also a symptom of burnout, the ultimate bugbear of productivity and at-work wellness. But when they see that their work is important, they work harder and smarter, Grant says.