Shopkick Adds In-App Purchases That Reward You For Shopping On Your Phone

In 2012, we highlighted Shopkick in our list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies for its mobile app that rewards shoppers with incentives, or “kicks,” just for walking into one of its retail partners’ stores. Users can trade those kicks in exchange for different perks, like store gift cards, a free coffee, or movie tickets.

Today, Shopkick added a new feature that lets shoppers purchase items directly in the app, so they don’t even have to walk into a physical store to claim rewards from one of 30 retailers, which include Target, Macy’s, Best Buy and Anthropologie. If users do still want to enter a store to shop, they can “like” items in the app, and be reminded about them when the items are present in a store a shopper has just entered.

Adding in-app purchases is part of Shopkick’s strategy to reach shoppers wherever they are the moment the desire to shop strikes, whether that’s at the mall or while on the train.

[Image: Flickr user bokeh burger]