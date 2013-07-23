Is Siri Paving The Way For Immersive Audio Gaming?

Radio dramas recall images of Orson Welles stories being broadcast out to the masses in their living rooms, huddled around a cabinet-sized AM receiver. Codename Cygnus is technically a part of that tradition: Part casual game, part interactive audiobook, it’s immersive audio storytelling, lacquered in the delicious intrigue of an old-time spy drama.

In a world of ubiquitous Siri copycats, Codename Cygnus seems archetypal of a new way of storytelling–in which listeners become participants and the whole story is bespoke to the user. We’re all accustomed to interactivity on the web, but broadcast audio? That’s the original one-way medium. But not anymore. The benefits of immersive audio narrative–low overhead, portability, and a commute-friendly format–might be enough to make this style of gameplay stick.

Reactive Studios is banking on an experience that sits comfortably between button-mash gaming and passive audio entertainment. Jonathon Myers is the game’s creator. Myers’ experience working on mobile games (along with playing his fair share on the T-line commute through Boston) got him thinking about an audio program that would be more immersive than the NPR stories we’re used to.

But what about the main character? How can you be fully immersed when the protagonist is (say) a burly hitman and you’re a teenage girl? In Codename Cygnus, gender pronouns directed toward the player are stricken from the game–in the main storyline, the player is always “The Agent.” Such subconscious reinforcement of the player’s imagination drives it further from the realm of audiobooks, but Reactive Studios didn’t stop there: In their fidelity to the spy genre, one of the most beloved tropes–mysterious, high-stakes romance–is prominently included, with players given the choice to become involved with whomever romantic options are germane to the plot.

“You can pursue who you want to pursue,” Myers says.

And, of course, the game was built around choice: try to talk the thug down or tackle him? Such choices affect both the story and the player’s stats: Myers describes it as “RPG-lite,” building the player’s character behind the scenes with zero bops or HUD indicators in the game’s quest to eliminate or streamline any UX mechanics that break immersion.