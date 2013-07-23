A Dozen Apps For The Connected, Smartphone-Wielding Musician

The question was simple, “What app(s) do you use with regards toward your music career?” The answers were unpredictable at best as a range of artists looked down at their phones and electronic devices to remember what they currently consider irreplaceable.

“Love NanoStudio while we are on tour. It’s a good way to keep busy working on music while in a bus or a van. The songs I make in this app are more like exercises than songs for Good Old War. It’s good to keep the creative juices flowing. It’s a good way to work on my programing skills. Without it there isn’t much to do besides listening to music and reading.

I use GarageBand on the go whenever an idea pops in my head or I’m playing piano or guitar and I have an idea I’d like to remember so I can work on it later.

Logic Remote is fun for when I’m at home and set up in my room. It controls the Logic program on my computer and allows me to lay in bed and mix. Lazy man’s mixing.

Animoog is a cheap way to get cool Moog synth sounds.”

“Here are a few apps we use on the road/in our career. Its nothing new but Yelp is a favorite–when we wake up in the morning we usually have no idea what city we are in or if we’re around anything worthwhile. Yelp’s filters usually solve the mystery of finding good coffee or food close by. We have to walk everywhere when we get off the bus, so distance is a factor.

The biggest asset for touring is Master Tour from Eventric; it’s an app that our tour manager uses to inform us of set times, sound checks, interviews, and more.