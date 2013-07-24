Check Out This Company’s Office, Where Amazing Views, Strategic Design Inspire Creative Work

The company connects online sellers directly with shipping companies. They aim to make virtual retail transparent and seamless. Step into their new headquarters and you’re immediately greeted by an expanse of glass and white walls that disappears into views of iconic St. Louis landmarks: the Arch, Busch Stadium, the Mississippi. Friendly bursts of color take the form of an orange Saarinen womb chair or a bright pink wall. A door created by local steel artist John Beck displays pieces of ShipWorks’ source code handwritten on its wooden handle.

“Our new space brings everyone together in a single open-office environment that supports instant communication and improved collaboration across teams,” ShipWorks’ co-CEO Wes Clayton tells us. “We’re able to resolve technical issues more quickly, drive innovation much faster, and serve our customers in ways that simply were not possible before.”

ShipWorks is a good part of the reason why when you order a coffee maker on Amazon you can have a fresh pot the next day. Previously, someone had to process the address you entered online and send it to UPS. ShipWorks eliminates both those steps so the address goes immediately to the shipping label. The strategy appears to be working–ShipWorks has had 40% revenue growth over the past four years and has reduced their customers’ shipping time by 30-50% per day.

An office isn’t just four walls and a lease. It’s a perception of you.

Originally the company was split in half–an office in Springfield, Illinois for engineering, the other in Manchester, Missouri for customer support. CEOs Wes Clayton and Brian Nottingham realized they needed a central location to bring their two teams together and make their business more competitive.

“We immediately thought of St. Louis,” said Nottingham. “An office isn’t just four walls and a lease. It’s a perception of you. Location, surroundings, and community all play into the company culture.”

Clayton and Nottingham: Wes Clayton (left, co-CEO and COO) and Brian Nottingham (right, co-CEO and CTO) founded ShipWorks after graduating from St. Louis University.

Clayton and Nottingham started ShipWorks after graduating from St. Louis University, where they first met, so they’ve always thought of it as a St. Louis company. The pair knew that St. Louis had the advantages of a big city with a small town’s strong sense of community. As their first goal was to make their employees feel like a united team, it seemed a natural fit.