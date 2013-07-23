Google Now Accounts For A Quarter Of Internet Traffic In The U.S.

A study by Internet monitoring firm Deepfield has discovered that Google is responsible for 25% of the daily Internet traffic in North America. That’s impressive enough, but compare it to the 2010 figure of 6%, and you’ll see that Google’s share has more than quadrupled.

Almost more impressive is the number of devices that send traffic to Google servers in the U.S. and Canada–62.2% of Internet-capable devices.

The reason, according to Wired, is because of Google’s behind-the-scenes gnarly tech, which is nothing to do with Google’s own data centers, but rather the Google Global Cache Servers, which it has installed at ISP centers worldwide. These servers store popular Google-based content–likeviral YouTube videos, and popular Android apps–with the ISP, meaning that Google’s own data centers are not left struggling. Clever, huh?

[Image: Flickr user amandabhslater]