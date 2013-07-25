How To Design A More Serendipitous, Creative Life

But just because you’re in the office doesn’t mean you’ll be exposed to anything new, exciting, or inspiring. Indeed, for many of us, there is no place less serendipitous than the office desk. If you spend a good chunk of your waking hours there, here are some ways to up the odds that something interesting will trigger a new thought or two:

1. Spice up your commute

If you commute by bus or train, stop by the magazine rack at the station and–once a week–pick up a magazine you wouldn’t otherwise. If you’re stuck in the car, listen to a new station or grab a CD from your spouse or your kids that isn’t normally your taste. You can also try downloading a new audiobook each week on a topic that doesn’t seem immediately related to your job. A change in your commute–as with other types of rerouting–can provide a boost to your brain.

2. Visit different bathrooms

There’s no rule that you have to use the one that’s closest to you. If you try other ones, you may meet new people, or get reacquainted with old ones, on the way. Also: see above.

3. Start a lunch club