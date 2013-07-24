How I Learned To Get The Most Out Of Every Week’s 168 Hours

While I’ll admit that objectivity is hard to achieve, when you face reality as head on as possible, you can make better decisions than if you buy into various stories that people tell you, or that you tell yourself.

At least that’s what I discovered when I started writing about time management a few years ago. The first thing I did was keep an honest accounting of a week (168 hours) of my time. As if I were a dieter logging every morsel, I wrote down every activity: every email check, every work distraction, every unnecessary errand. I used a notebook for this, though some time trackers use spreadsheets or apps such as aTimeLogger and TimeTracker.

When I looked over the log, I saw a lot of activity, of course, but I also saw surprising amounts of space. Turns out 168 is a lot of hours. I worked a lower proportion of those hours than I thought. I slept more than I thought, despite the very active toddler I had at the time.

I had time for adventures with my kids while logging full-time work hours, too.

There were hours that disappeared into puttering and web surfing and flipping through magazines I’d already flipped through before. Sometimes I wasn’t even flipping through something as exciting as a magazine. I was flipping through the Pottery Barn catalog when I definitely did not need a sofa.

When I saw that, I realized that if there was anything important I wasn’t doing, it probably wasn’t because I didn’t have time.

It was because it wasn’t a priority.