Fox Brings Back Carl Sagan’s Cosmos–And It Looks Terrific

Carl Sagan’s beloved miniseries Cosmos is returning to television screens next year in a CGI- and special effects-heavy reboot which, well, looks amazing. The reboot’s first trailer debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con and it’s something to see. The remade show stars public spokesperson for science Neil DeGrasse Tyson , and is currently slated for a 13-episode run in Spring 2014.

Judging from the three-and-a half-minute-long trailer, viewers will be treated to some highly satisfying Terrence Malick-meets-Michael Bay effects, lots of animated segments, and DeGrasse Tyson running around in far-off places.

Interesting, the executive producers for Cosmos 2014 are Sagan’s widow Ann Druyan… and Family Guy creator/Fox wunderkind Seth MacFarlane.