Inside The Tech Stack Digg Used To Replace Google Reader

When the team at Digg learned about the impending demise of Google Reader, they knew they had to act fast–and build something killer . The resulting void would leave millions of potential users on the hunt for something new, and the recently Betaworks-acquired Digg was unusually well-positioned to build a product dedicated to reading things. But with a limited time frame in which to create Digg Reader, the team had to limit the product’s scope and choose its tech tools wisely.

Leading the charge on the technical side at Digg is CTO Mike Young, who gave us a glimpse behind the scenes at the tech stack and development frameworks used to replace a beloved, eight-year-old service in a matter of months.

In 2013, rolling one’s own infrastructure might be a laudatory technical feat, but for most, not worth it when super-reliable cloud hosting is so readily available. Not surprisingly, Digg is leaning on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its hosting and a few additional infrastructural needs.

“We currently have a mix of infrastructure/services that we built ourselves over the last year for Digg.com as well as some of the AWS-hosted services for storing data (DynamoDB) and queueing (SQS),” says Young. “Since we had such a short time frame to build Digg Reader we had to lean heavily on some of the hosted AWS services, like DynamoDB, versus rolling our own.”

Amazon Web Services for hosting and content delivery. Young says they’re fully hosted on AWS, running most of Digg Reader off of instances of Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2).

DynamoDB. Young’s team uses Amazon’s NoSQL database solution rather than building their own “since we had such a short time frame to build Digg Reader,” he says.

Amazon's Simple Queue Service (SQS) is used for queuing messages between components of Digg's Amazon-powered backend. For those unfamiliar with message queues, Wikipedia offers a pretty thorough primer

Amazon Route 53 is used for DNS management. The service doesn't offer domain names, but rather lets users control the DNS settings then map the domains and subdomains to specific IP addresses and other standard DNS settings.

The AWS Elastic Load Balancer is necessary for sites expecting as many sudden visitors as Digg Reader was. It smartly distributes all that inbound traffic among Digg's EC2 instances for maximum fault tolerance and stability.

Amazon's Simple Storage Service (S3) and Cloudfront CDN are used for storage and delivery of images, JavaScript, and CSS.

“I don’t think we would have been able to pull this off in the time frame we had without AWS and the ability to scale up a large number of machines in short period of time,” says Young.

“One of the things that was so amazing about Google Reader was how fast it was, both in serving up content when you loaded the page or paginated through feeds, but also on the feed aggregation/crawling side,” Young says. “We spent some time talking with the original Google Reader team when we first started the project, and they were kind enough to give us some great insight into the product and infrastructure.”

In addition to the Amazon’s hosting and services, Young’s team cobbled together a number of other backend engineering tools and techniques to get Digg Reader to run as quickly and responsively as possible.