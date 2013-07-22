Meet The First Generation Of NFC-Enabled Jewelry

Since NFC tech is big everywhere but the United States, it makes sense that the world’s first NFC-enabled rings are coming out of Great Britain and China. A Kickstarter project is raising funds for a literal “smart ring” that interacts with household objects, and a Chinese company created an NFC-enabled ring that allows users to use their smartphone without even taking it out of their pockets.

The NFC Ring, a project by British designer John McLear, is an Android-based smart ring that doesn’t need charging and lets users open NFC-enabled door locks (which, apparently, exist), and “share WiFi information, links to websites, contact information or whatever you think is suitable to be passed securely to your friends, smartphones and tablets.”

A second NFC-enabled smart ring, the Geak Ring by Chinese firm Geak, was designed with somewhat more limited uses. Geak’s ring is primarily intended as an unlocking mechanism for smartphones; instead of entering a passcode or password, users wave their ring fingers over the phone screen. According to trade publication NFC World, Geak did not go into detail about the underlying technology.

[Image: John McLear]