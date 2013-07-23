The Simple Secret That Can Transform Your Marketing Strategy

In the age of infobesity , companies are struggling to separate themselves from the digital noise and to draw meaningful attention and interest from their current and potential customers.

This struggle happens mainly because internally there is a big struggle going on between marketers’ desire to plaster their product-centric messaging across all of their assets (after all, they need to justify that annual budget, right?) and their desire to create something truly amazing, something that will be used by customers time and again, gently reminding them about the brand that helped create that fantastic experience.

Which approach is better?

Chances are, as a customer, you are thinking the latter. But the problem for companies is that the latter means either putting the brand secondary to the customer experience or, Heaven help us, removing any reference to your product, services and, potentially, your brand altogether. Therein lies the dilemma. And so the marketers are ignoring the horrific statistics below and continue with the inferior marketing strategies.

It’s not about advertising, it’s not about messaging, and it’s not about immediate conversions. It’s about providing a true value and utility.

According to Localytics, one in four mobile applications are never used again after being downloaded and 26% of applications are not used more than once. Nobody wants to see self-centered catalogs published by brands. People are looking for utility, something that will help make their lives easier, solve problems, and add value.

In the past year I’ve seen the rise in conversations about utilitarianism marketing. In his book Ctrl Alt Delete: Reboot Your Business. Reboot Your Life. Your Future Depends On It, Mitch Joel suggests that utilitarianism marketing is going to be the next great business disrupter. He says: “It’s not about advertising, it’s not about messaging, and it’s not about immediate conversions. It’s about providing a true value and utility: something consumers not only would want to use–constantly and consistently–but would derive so much value from it that it would be given front-and-center attention in their lives.”

The Nationwide Mobile app is one example of great utility. It’s a useful step-by-step application offered by the insurance company that walks people through everything they need to know if they have just been in a car accident: from collecting accident information to taking pictures of the damaged vehicle to recording a location where the accident happened. The app has a flashlight built in (for the nighttime), and it helps initiate and expedite claims and locate towing services. You can even let company representatives know the best time for them to follow up with you. “Nationwide’s ability to deliver on a utilitarianism marketing initiative allows them to understand the pain points of the customer and to not only alleviate that pain, but also create a better customer experience,” says Joel. It’s a win-win.