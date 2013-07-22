Shortage Of Developers In Your City? One Startup’s Clever Solution

Our dev team here at Webkite is incredibly over-educated. Between us, there are graduate- and doctorate-level degrees in philosophy, political science, mathematics, geology, and electrical engineering. No, we’re not an education startup, and we don’t have an especially big budget to make lavish hires.

We’re simply located in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is home to a number of great universities, but doesn’t exactly offer a huge pool of programmers like some bigger cities. What Pittsburgh does have is a lot of highly educated candidates who have strong academic backgrounds and are eager to learn and build. I work at a startup company called WebKite there, which is a data filtration platform that allows anyone to create decision engines built on top of their data. It’s a complex problem that requires a lot of abstract thinking–the kind that graduate-level students are used to.

“We’re building out an app that can be so many things to so many people,” our founder, Eric Silver, told me when we discussed the topic of this guest post. “How do you go about finding a developer who is excited to work on some of the smaller features?” His solution has been to apprentice PhDs and turn them into programmers–and we’ve had incredible success with it.

“With an apprenticeship program, you find extremely talented, interested folks and teach them how to solve these smaller problems as you teach them a craft,” says Silver. Eric Silver taught himself how to code too so he could build the earliest prototype of the WebKite platform to share with investors. This gave him the idea to institute an apprenticeship program into the structure of the company, which became the “Non-Traditional Programming Internship,” as we call it. Soon, WebKite began to bring on PhD graduates, teach them the Ruby on Rail programming language, and integrate them into WebKite’s development team with fellow developers acting as mentors.

WebKite currently has two software developers who are going through the Non-Traditional Programming Internship and one who has completed the program. Between the three of them they have PhDs in Philosophy, Mathematics, and Computer Engineering.

Greg Gates, one of our early graduates of the program, found the switch from a PhD program to the Non-Traditional Programming Internship to be exciting. Gates told me, “It’s been a really great challenge, mostly. Coding is a great skill in that it doesn’t take long before you can write code that works, but it does take a lot of practice to develop the skills to solve hard problems and to write code that’s readable and runs fast. Looking back on code I wrote two months ago always makes me want to cringe a little bit, but it’s still up there powering our application.”