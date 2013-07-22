Real-Time Web Basics: What You Need To Know

Earlier this year, I began work on a project requiring real-time communication with Node.js and Socket.IO . The existing solutions I was aware of try to tie as much as possible of the frond-end to the back-end using JavaScript. I prefer to keep these functions more clearly differentiated, and that by integrating only where necessary, it’s easier for one person, or single small team, to maintain both.

The idea is to build a solution that lets you implement your specific use case, and then add features and expand for scale from this platform. All too often, teams feel the need to throw everything out and start over when the use case changes, as it inevitably will.

JavaScript works on all devices and in all browsers, pretty much guaranteeing that your HTML page will always render. It can be used for everything, and new JavaScript tools and frameworks seem to be everywhere.

There are front-end development frameworks, such as Ember.js, AngularJS, and Backbone.js. Template engines, such as Jadejs. Back-end frameworks, such as the Web Application Framework, Express for Node, and real-time app framework, engine.io for transporting real-time information using different methods. Testing frameworks using JS libraries, such as Mocha or Should.js. Task automation using GRUNT The JavaScript Task Runner, and the list goes on and on and on. It seems that every other day there is a new project .js or .io out there.

Much of that is contributed by the open source community (through GitHub) and increases the popularity and health of JavaScript. And the NPM Registry for Node Packaged Modules is the official package manager for Node.js, making it easier for developers to share their projects and code together, not to mention bower, which helps distribute re-usable components.

Many MVC libraries and template engines have been created giving JavaScript an awareness of the design patterns we all know from Object-Oriented Programming (OOP). And as more web developers embrace HTML5, they’re finding JavaScript frameworks to support many of the new, interactive media and real-time features.

Node.js is a server-side engine (just like PHP, ASP, and .NET) designed for writing scalable Internet applications, specifically web servers. It could have been written using any programming language, but it ended up in JavaScript.