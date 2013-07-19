HopStop and Locationary Acquisitions Could Mean a Better Apple Maps

Signaling renewed focus on Apple Maps, which debuted to much negative feedback on iOS 6, the Cupertino-based company has acquired transit app HopStop, following news it had purchased Toronto-based Locationary , which crowdsources location data. Terms of both deals were not disclosed.

One of the biggest complaints about Apple’s native Maps app is the lack of mass-transit directions, and HopStop, which is used by more than 2 million people in 300 cities, could fulfill that void. Locationary, on the other hand, addresses another weakness of Apple’s maps. Providing real-time data to locate businesses, the acquisition could fix Apple’s inaccurate mapping data and directions.

We’ve reached out to Apple to confirm the news and will update this post if we hear back.

[Image: Apple]