The Recommender: Sarah Kessler, Associate Editor

1. The “Can Men Wear Shorts?” debate

Every state, with the exception of Alaska (which obviously doesn’t

count), hit temperatures above 90 degrees this week, sparking a

national debate: Can men wear shorts? Our intern, Miles Kohrman, took

a pretty firm stance against shorts for all genders early on this week

in his article, 10 Things Not To Wear To Work In The Summer. But a handful of

office shorts supporters later revealed themselves (and their calves).

Special props to Co.Labs reporter Gabe Stein, who claims to have worn

shorts, flip-flops, and a tank to work in protest of Miles’s article

this week, though I only saw him on the Internet that day and can’t

confirm this.

The Pacific Standard was the only publication I saw bring an academic

into this debate, which is exactly what it needed.

2. Kristin Wiig as Michael Jordan with Jimmy Fallon. Perfect.

3. The Pixar Theory John Lasseter, Disney’s chief creative officer, recently told me

while I was reporting an upcoming story that mixing characters from

different Pixar movies has always been taboo. And after reading Jon

Negroni’s “Pixar Theory,” I finally understand why: Putting Pixar

characters together would make it far too obvious that all the

studio’s movies are actually part of the same story–beginning with

the witch in Brave experimenting with giving animals the ability to

speak. I can’t believe we didn’t see this before.

[Image: Flickr user JD Hancock]