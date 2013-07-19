Detroit’s Bankruptcy Filing Isn’t A Fiasco, It’s A Pivot

The tech world has a word for Detroit ‘s bankruptcy filing yesterday, and it’s not fiasco, fatal, or doomsday. It’s pivot . If something fundamental isn’t working–the business model, the core technology–you make a dramatic change, despite the risk and short-term pain. It’s a gambit for the long-term survival of the enterprise.

While many outsiders are criticizing the city over its $18 billion in debt, which would represent the largest municipal bankruptcy in United States history (if a judge’s objections today don’t stall the process), some of Detroit’s entrepreneurs see the petition as a long overdue and even bold step in the right direction.

“This is an entrepreneurial move,” says Josh McManus, the founder of Little Things Labs, which created D:hive, a welcome and training center in downtown Detroit for entrepreneurs and newcomers. “It’s the idea of failing faster to find a solution. You’re putting one creditor on hold to regain control of cash flow to service your core business, which in this case happens to be the city of Detroit.”

Earlier this year, I wrote about the new groundswell of entrepreneurs–some from the city, some from the likes of Silicon Valley–building a small but growing tech scene downtown. They’re determined to plant the seeds of an economic recovery. At the same time, however, the city continues to crumble around them. As the population and tax revenue have shrunk in tandem over decades, city services have dwindled. Schools, police, fire–all of it suffered. As many as a fourth of the housing units are abandoned.

Last winter, Bill McGraw, the founder of Deadline Detroit, told me, “I’m tempted to write a story called ‘What If Detroit Doesn’t Get Any Better?’ because I’m not sure Detroit has reached bottom yet. The city may be bankrupt by the time your article runs.” (He was only off by three months.)

As embarrassing as the global headlines today are, the bankruptcy filing represents quick action after years of inaction and ineffectiveness. Just three months ago, Kevin Orr, a bankruptcy lawyer, was brought in by the state as emergency manager to rectify the city’s financial mess. After trying to negotiate for creditors to forgive much of the debt, he opted for what many have long considered inevitable: restructuring (and hopefully reducing) those IOUs under the protection of a court.

Bankruptcy, says Bob Marsh, CEO of LevelEleven, one of Detroit’s new startups, “gives me hope in what’s going to happen next. For decades, those of us living here have seen mismanagement and corruption and the same pattern: a new mayor comes in with plans on how to fix things and yet they keep getting worse. A lot of people here have wanted this to happen. It’s time to take drastic measures so the city can correct itself. Someone’s finally willing to take a pivot here.”