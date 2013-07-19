Instagram Goes To Washington

Will selfies actually help politicians get elected one day? Instagram hopes so. The massively popular, Facebook-owned photo-sharing service has fewer than 30 employees but is already expanding to D.C.

Facebook posted a job listing for an Instagram Political Outreach Manager who will be based in Washington. Rather than serving strictly as a lobbyist, the lucky hire will work primarily as a brand evangelist for politicians. Duties include “managing implementation and optimization of trainings on how to use Instagram for governments and politicians,” and “build[ing] and creat[ing] collateral on how to use Instagram for government and politics as well as best practices.”

Ad Age‘s Cotton Delo notes that the position is being created just in time for the 2014 Congressional elections. And while many politicians are on Instagram, they have relatively low follower counts–Instagram accounts aren’t publicized in campaign literature, there is no official way to verify Instagram accounts, and there are relatively few buttons on websites leading users to Instagram feeds.

Some politicians with Instagram accounts include House Speaker John Boehner, Newark Mayor Cory Booker, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The President and First Lady (or, at least, their staff) use Instagram as well.

[Image: Instagram user Chris Christie]